No actor is an Island! Old Limerick friends reunite in Oscar-calibre performances

THE LATEST film by Irish director Martin McDonagh has taken Ireland and the world by storm with its humorous, raw and gripping storytelling and features two well-known names in Limerick households, Jon Kenny and Pat Shortt.

The movie - which is in cinemas now - tells the tale of Pádraic (Colin Farrell) who is devastated when his friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) puts an abrupt end to their friendship leaving Pádraic to rebuild the relationship by any means necessary.

Jon Kenny and Pat Shortt who famously starred in the past as comedy duo D’Unbelievables both have roles in the movie which is being mentioned in the same breath as the Oscars.

Limerick man, Jon Kenny who took a step back from copious amounts of work in the early 2000s got a phone call one day offering him the role in the film.

“I was delighted to do it, I love Martin’s work anyway and myself and Pat did one of his plays, The Lonesome West with the Druid Theatre Company a good few years back so it’s great to be a part of something he’s written and directed,” Jon said.

“I met Brendan a few times down through the years but it was my first time meeting and working with Colin. They were both absolutely brilliant, you couldn’t get nicer guys to work with.”

Jon and Pat’s characters are seen in a shot of a local pub on the island of Inisherin and some of Jon’s favourite memories on set were when the musicians in the pub would break into a music session in between shots.

“The musicians were on set for all the pub scenes and they’d take off playing. Someone would start sean-nós dancing and then Brendan Gleeson would get involved and play the fiddle. You couldn’t buy it,” Jon said.

“It was great to work with Pat again also and our little bits in the film together were lovely.

“Colin and Brendan’s characters were once friends and had a falling out but myself and Pat’s characters are always together, he’s the barman and I was the regular and our relationship contradicts Colin and Brendan’s characters,” he added.

The Banshees of Inisherin has been gaining major award attention in recent weeks with Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh mentioned in terms of Oscars and Jon is delighted to be a part of an Irish project gaining this attention.

“It would be unreal to have any part in a film that won at the Oscars; it isn't something that happens everyday,” Jon said.

“Even if I just had a line to say I’d have been delighted to be a part of this film.

“Most of the crew were young Irish filmmakers and it’s a terrific showcase of our talents here in this country and to be able to tell the world that this is what we can do is a great thing,” Jon said.

Jon is currently on tour around the country with his one man show Stories and Tales of D’Unexpected which will be on show in Friars' Gate Theatre in Kilmallock on Friday, November 18.