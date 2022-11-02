Limerick motorway closed following two car collision

A SECTION of the M7 has been closed this Wednesday morning following a collision.
A two car collision took place shortly before 10am between Junction 30 Rosbrien and Junction 29 Ballysimon travelling northbound.
Emergency services are at the scene. The stretch of road is not expected to be closed for long.
It is understood that the occupants of both vehicles have not suffered serious injuries.
Gardai are advising motorists to drive with caution and be mindful of surface water due to excess rain overnight.
