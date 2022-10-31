New principal announced for Limerick secondary school

THE NEWLY appointed principal of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in Doon, Helena Foley has described it as "a huge honour".

Ms Foley will take up her new role on January 5, 2023 following the retirement early next year of long-serving principal, Eilis Casey.

Ms Foley won’t be moving too far as she is swapping one east Limerick school for another. The native of Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, is the acting deputy principal in Glenstal Abbey School in Murroe where she teaches english and history.

"It is a huge honour to receive the principalship of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa. I am deeply grateful to the students, teachers and parents of Glenstal Abbey School for my many very happy years there.

"Warm wishes to Eilis Casey on her retirement. I am very much looking forward to working with Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa and its wider community," said Ms Foley.

Paddy Keays, chairperson of the board of management in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, wished to thank Ms Casey for "her work, dedication and dynamic leadership in establishing and leading the school to the present day".

The school was formed from the amalgamation of St Joseph’s Secondary School (Convent of Mercy) and St Fintan’s (CBS) in Doon and St Michael’s College (Limerick VEC) in Cappamore. The school came into existence on September 1, 2013 before moving into the new school building in February 2014.

"Her great vision and motivation in leading the school community has brought the highest quality education to the current generation of students.

"We know while she is about to retire as school principal in Doon she will not slow down and we wish her all the very best as she begins a new chapter in her career," said Mr Keays, on behalf of the board of management.

The board also welcomed and congratulated Ms Foley who will be taking up her post as principal of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in January 2023.

"We offer you our full support and know you will continue to lead the school community in providing the best possible education and opportunities for the current and future generations of young people in the area," said Mr Keays.