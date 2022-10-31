Search

31 Oct 2022

New principal announced for Limerick secondary school

New principal announced for Limerick secondary school

Helena Foley, newly appointed principal of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in Doon

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 Oct 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE NEWLY appointed principal of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in Doon, Helena Foley has described it as "a huge honour".

Ms Foley will take up her new role on January 5, 2023 following the retirement early next year of long-serving principal, Eilis Casey.

Ms Foley won’t be moving too far as she is swapping one east Limerick school for another. The native of Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, is the acting deputy principal in Glenstal Abbey School in Murroe where she teaches english and history.

"It is a huge honour to receive the principalship of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa. I am deeply grateful to the students, teachers and parents of Glenstal Abbey School for my many very happy years there. 

"Warm wishes to Eilis Casey on her retirement. I am very much looking forward to working with Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa and its wider community," said Ms Foley.

Paddy Keays, chairperson of the board of management in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, wished to thank Ms Casey for "her work, dedication and dynamic leadership in establishing and leading the school to the present day". 

The school was formed from the amalgamation of St Joseph’s Secondary School (Convent of Mercy) and St Fintan’s (CBS) in Doon and St Michael’s College (Limerick VEC) in Cappamore. The school came into existence on September 1, 2013 before moving into the new school building in February 2014.

Walk this way: Hailee is latest Limerick Person of the Month

"Her great vision and motivation in leading the school community has brought the highest quality education to the current generation of students. 

"We know while she is about to retire as school principal in Doon she will not slow down and we wish her all the very best as she begins a new chapter in her career," said Mr Keays, on behalf of the board of management.

The board also welcomed and congratulated Ms Foley who will be taking up her post as principal of Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa in January 2023.

"We offer you our full support and know you  will continue to lead the school community in providing the best possible education and opportunities for the current and future generations of young people in the area," said Mr Keays.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media