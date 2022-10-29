Limerick maternity hospital to host first in-person remembrance service since lockdown

THE UNIVERSITY Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) will host its first annual remembrance service in person this decade next weekend.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two commemorations have taken place virtually.
But next Sunday, November 6, at 3pm, the Church of the Holy Rosary in the Ennis Road, an in-person remembrance service will happen.
It aims to acknowledge and remember the pregnancies that were lost, and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.
Following the ceremony, there will be a cup of tea and time for people to chat to each other.
For further information contact Rita O’Brien or Marie Hunt, bereavement support department, UMHL on 061-483196.
