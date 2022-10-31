Search

31 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Cecilians to 'breathe new life' into Oklahoma following return after Covid

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart - PICTURES: Brian Meaney

31 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

AFTER celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2019, The Cecilian Musical Society are back on stage to “breathe new life” into the iconic Oklahoma!

Set in Western Indian Territory, Oklahoma tells the story of a feisty rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, and presents the backdrop for a love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a charming farm girl. Explored through the character of Judd Fry, a mysterious and dangerous outsider, darker elements of the west come to light.

With iconic music such as Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, I Can’t Say No, and the title song Oklahoma!, the play will have the Lime Tree Theatre audience hootin’ and hollerin’.

The production, the Cecilian's 101st, will run from November 23 to 26 with tickets available via the Lime Tree box office.

In Pictures: Limerick's oldest theatre company launches new production of Pigtown

Speaking about staging Oklahoma!, Chairperson, Hilary Phayer commented: “It’s always challenging when you stage such a beloved show. But I’ve seen the production blossom in rehearsals over the past number of months, and I’m confident audiences will come away from our Oklahoma! with new perspectives on this iconic piece. The production team have pulled out all the stops to breathe new life into this wonderful piece of theatre.”

The Cecilians are delighted to welcome back the multi-award-winning production team of Des Henn (Director), Barbara Meany (Choreographer) and Michael Young (Musical Director) as they delve into the intense rivalry of the farmer and the cowman

The mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, was among those who attended the launch of Oklahoma at South's Bar in the city.

