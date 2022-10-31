Search

01 Nov 2022

Limerick DJ puts years of effort into new single

Shana Cotter released her new single on October 25

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

31 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

A LIMERICK DJ has discussed her love of music and the experience of loss ahead of the release of her new single.

Shana Cotter, also known by her stage name Shayna, is an upcoming music producer and sound engineer from Ballycummin.

“My interest in house and techno music stems all back to my brother really. When I was a child he had DJ decks in his bedroom and he and his friends would always be using them,” Shana said.

Back in 2016, when Shana was living in London she finally worked up the courage to buy her first set of DJ decks.

“I started DJ lessons with the London Sound Academy as a hobby whilst I was working in construction,” Shana said.

“As it turns out the next song will be released on their record label of the same name,” she says.

Discussing the new track titled the Experience of Loss, Shana mentioned how it was inspired by her mother.

“My mother passed away on May 27, this year. There was so much going on around that time that I spent as much time as I could in the studio,” she said.

“I was scrolling through YouTube one day and I came across a Ted Talk called the Science and Art of a Broken Heart by Ankur Kalra and a lot of the words he spoke resonated with how I was feeling at the time,” she added.

Shana continues: “The speaking sample that I use in the new track comes from that Ted Talk.

Shana’s new single the Experience of Loss is out now and released by London Sound Academy, a pro LGBTQ label.

