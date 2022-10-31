Win a dream holiday thanks to Limerick GAA and camogie club

KNOCKADERRY GAA and camogie club could do with a break after a busy time on the pitch but instead they want to give you a holiday of a lifetime.

They launched their win a dream holiday fundraiser last June but there is still time to enter before the lucky winner is chosen in November.

He or she will forget the cost of living crisis for a couple of weeks as they will claim a holiday voucher to the value of €10,000.

Knockaderry GAA’s Ger Downes said if you have ever dreamed of taking the family to Disneyland, heading deep into the Amazon jungle or maybe catching up with family and friends in Australia or New Zealand, then the “win a dream holiday can make all that happen”.

The €10,000 voucher can be used as many times as the winner wishes.

All proceeds from the draw will go towards the new playing facilities development work at Knockaderry GAA grounds. So sipping cocktails on a lounger on the beaches of Bora Bora will help hard work commence at home for the betterment of future GAA generations in west Limerick.

A ticket for the win a dream holiday draw is €20 or 3 tickets for €50 and can be purchased before November’s draw by contacting 086 4026454 or online through links on Knockaderry GAA’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

More information on the fundraiser and the club’s plans can also be found on their social media channels.

Chairperson of the club’s development committee, Ted Danaher said they plan to erect a 40 x 45 metre hurling wall.

“It will be fully floodlit and fenced with an all weather playing surface at the entrance to our grounds while also developing a public access walkway that stretches over 1km on our pitch’s perimeter,” said Ted.

It means the club will have to move the current playing pitch upwards about 30 yards so that they will have ample space. And they have much more in the pipeline.

“This is just phase one, we have other development plans down the road,” said Ted.