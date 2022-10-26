Search

26 Oct 2022

Pair sentenced over major drugs seizure at mobile home in rural Limerick

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

26 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

GARDAI discovered over €200,000 worth of drugs hidden in and around a mobile home in a rural part of County Limerick after monitoring the movements of one of the accused.

Ian Gilbert, aged 38, and Samantha O’Gorman, aged 29, of Knockainey, both pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply, at Limerick Circuit Court.

Recounting the evidence during a sentencing hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Detective Garda Michelle Browne told the court that Mr Gilbert was stopped while driving in the Hospital area on April 21, 2021, and a small amount of cocaine was found on his person.

“The accuseds’ home, a mobile home in Knockainey, was searched. Substances were concealed in several bags hidden in the mobile home and surrounding property,” said Judge O’Donnell.

After analysis, the amount of cocaine was valued at €120,000 and cannabis with a street value of €91,000. Cash to the value of €1,300 and drugs paraphernalia was also discovered.

Cocaine worth €400k delivered to Limerick home during Covid lockdown

Judge O’Donnell said the mitigating factors were that Mr Gilbert had a drug debt and was “coerced into holding drugs”.

“Ms O’Gorman was aware the drugs were there but said they were little to do with her. They were fully co-operative. They have a child with autism. A number of testimonials were given of their various jobs and good work ethic when they got work. They have been in a stable relationship for 10 years. They have both had their own drug issues. It is accepted there wasn’t any trappings of wealth,” said Judge O’Donnell.

The aggravating factors were the amount of drugs seized and the fact they were “actively involved in the preparation (of drugs) for sale and supply due to the paraphernalia seized”, said the judge.

“It is accepted they were not major players,” said Judge O’Donnell, who described it as a “very serious case due to the amount and nature of the drugs seized”.

“People who get involved in this criminal behaviour must be prepared to take responsibility for their actions,” said Judge O’Donnell, who imposed a three years and six months jail sentence in the case of Mr Gilbert.

Ms O’Gorman received a suspended sentence of three years and six months.

“The imposition of a custodial sentence would be extremely disruptive to this young child. But for this factor I would have considered imposing an immediate custodial sentence,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Ms O’Gorman left the court in tears after hugging Mr Gilbert who was taken into custody.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media