Search

26 Oct 2022

‘Heaven’ comes to couple at a country wedding as new play visits Limerick

‘Heaven’ comes to couple at a country wedding as new play visits Limerick

Janet Moran and Andrew Bennett in the new play, Heaven

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

FISHAMBLE: The New Play Company is delighted to collaborate with acclaimed playwright Eugene O’Brien to present his first new play in two decades called Heaven.

Twenty years after the premiere of his acclaimed play, Eden, Eugene O’Brien again looks to County Offaly as the location for this new, hilariously funny, and deeply moving work.

Heaven is set during the weekend of a local wedding. Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together.

In Pictures: Limerick's oldest theatre company launches new production of Pigtown

Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer.

This poignant, funny, beautiful, new play set over the weekend of a local wedding is full of humanity.

Heaven makes a stop in Limerick during its national tour on November 4-5 for two shows at The Belltable.

Tickets are €22/€18 and can be booked via the Lime Tree / Belltable box office.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media