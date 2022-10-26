‘Heaven’ comes to couple at a country wedding as new play visits Limerick

Janet Moran and Andrew Bennett in the new play, Heaven
FISHAMBLE: The New Play Company is delighted to collaborate with acclaimed playwright Eugene O’Brien to present his first new play in two decades called Heaven.
Twenty years after the premiere of his acclaimed play, Eden, Eugene O’Brien again looks to County Offaly as the location for this new, hilariously funny, and deeply moving work.
Heaven is set during the weekend of a local wedding. Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together.
Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer.
This poignant, funny, beautiful, new play set over the weekend of a local wedding is full of humanity.
Heaven makes a stop in Limerick during its national tour on November 4-5 for two shows at The Belltable.
Tickets are €22/€18 and can be booked via the Lime Tree / Belltable box office.
