29 Oct 2022

Silver screen spotlight shines on ‘forgotten’ fashion queen from Limerick

Vonnie Reynolds passed away a decade ago

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

29 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

A NEW documentary shining a light on one of Ireland’s most remarkable fashion figures will make its debut at this weekend's Richard Harris International Film Festival.

Designer Vonnie Reynolds sadly passed away in 2012, and the legacy of the Limerick woman remains largely untold to this day.

The new film, entitled ‘Vonnie – Ireland’s Forgotten Fashion Icon’ aims to take a closer look at the designer who dressed high society both here and in the USA.

Directed by Renata Lima and produced by Melissa Collins, the movie will screen during a short-films segment in the Belltable in O'Connell Street in the city centre this Sunday from 2.30pm.

University of Limerick confirms it held talks on housing Richard Harris archive

Vonnie not only reinvented the basic tweed suit into an extraordinary couture look for ready to wear market, but designed one of a kind ball gowns to a list of clientele including the Getty and Guinness families, Vanessa Redgrave, Diana Ross and many other celebrities.

She also had two of her ball gowns worn at President Regan’s inaugural ball, no less.

“As they were one of a kind creations many celebrities wanted one for their uniqueness” said Marielouise Reynolds, Vonnie’s first daughter and a designer herself.

Renata, who hails from Brazil and is making her first Irish film said: “It aims to celebrate Vonnie Reynolds and unveil why this fashion icon has been forgotten in her own country.

“For me, one of the spells of this story revolves around a woman that made her way as a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur while still being a housewife in the 70s and, later, a widowed mother of three daughters.”

Contributors to the documentary include Vonnie’s daughters Marielouise, Alexandra and Veronica and public figures including model agent Celia Holman-Lee, designer Michelina Stacpoole and Lady Dunraven of Adare.

The film was made possible thanks to funding from the 2021 Engine Docs funding scheme.

This is an incentive to promote documentary film-makers in the region.

