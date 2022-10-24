Five properties raided by gardai investigating 'criminal activity' in Limerick town

GARDAI have given details on a major search operation which took place in Kilmallock this Monday morning.
Limerick Live had reported earlier in the day that three males were arrested following a number of garda raids in the town.
This Monday evening, a garda spokesperson confirmed the searches were conducted as part of "an ongoing investigation into criminal activity in the Kilmallock area over the past number of months".
Over 20 officers took part in the pre-planned intelligence operation led by gardai in Bruff with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and officers from Limerick city. One local told Limerick Live: "There were guards everywhere."
A garda spokesperson said: "Five premises were searched during today’s operation. Three persons were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Limerick.
"All three persons have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing."
