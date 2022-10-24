Search

24 Oct 2022

Train services between Limerick and Dublin cancelled due to essential works

Iarnród Éireann says there will be no direct train services between Limerick and Dublin between 2.30pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Monday | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

24 Oct 2022 2:40 PM

IARNRÓD Éireann has moved to advise customers that direct train services between Limerick and Dublin have been cancelled over the bank holiday weekend to facilitate works.

The track and signalling works will take place between Portarlington and Ballybrophy from 2.30pm on Saturday until 10.30am on Monday.

A revised timetable to and from Heuston Station will be in operation and all services between Dublin and Limerick, Cork and Kerry will be part-replaced by bus transfers.

"Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston are cancelled.  Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare, in both directions," said a spokesperson for the transport company.

Customers intending to travel this weekend are advised to check times before travel, with full details at irishrail.ie and via the Iarnród Éireann app.

The company insists the works have been scheduled to ensure that full services will operate at the busiest times of the bank holiday weekend. 

It has apologised for any inconvenience cause.

