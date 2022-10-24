Search

24 Oct 2022

Limerick school among the first to host children's fitness initiative

Limerick school among the first to host children's fitness initiative

The Fit Squad initiative is delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and is supported by Fyffes.

MONALEEN National School was among the first schools to host the popular children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’ as it resumed its programme of in-person school visits following a two-year break during Covid.

The initiative is delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and is supported by Fyffes.

The visit to Monaleen NS in Castletroy saw over 150 pupils participate in the active workout which included advice on healthy eating and demonstrations of exercises that young people should do and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

Schools interested in receiving a similar visit can find more details online at fyffesfitsquad.ie.

Each 45-minute session includes an active workout plus talks and tips on healthy eating, all designed to improve children’s general fitness through engaging and fun-filled activities. 

Continuing until next March, it is expected that some 7,500 pupils - at schools in Limerick and across the country - will participate in the interactive fitness sessions.

Over 20,000 pupils who have taken part in the Fit Squad initiative since it was first launched in 2018.

