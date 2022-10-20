Limerick student awarded €20,000 scholarship

A LIMERICK student has been awarded a Naughton Foundation Scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School in Dublin.

Darragh Murphy from was presented the award at the ceremony and has accepted a position to study Theoretical Physics at Trinity College Dublin.

The award was presented by founding patrons of the Naughton Foundation, Dr. Martin Naughton, and his wife Carmel, who were joined by Mr. Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science to award winning students with their accolades and cheques.

Dr. Martin Naughton has commented: “We started supporting students in their science and engineering studies in Louth, Meath, and Monaghan in 2008 to give back to our local area. We never imagined what a wonderful community of connected young people the Naughton Scholarship programme would become.

“Our Alumni are an incredible group working in the best Universities, research institutes and businesses across the world. Each year we hear back from them on the value of this network to them and the connections it has given them across disciplines and Ireland,” Dr Naughton said.

Since its establishment in 2008, scholarships worth over €6 million have been awarded to over 350 students.

There is one guaranteed scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with some counties awarded more than one scholarship and each scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three- or four-year undergraduate degree.

Darragh joins 37 Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science, technology, and maths.

Darragh’s former secondary school, Ardscoil Rís was awarded a prize of €1000 towards the school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

More than 250 schools have also benefited from this prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion.