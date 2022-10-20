Search

20 Oct 2022

Limerick councillor calls for action against 'criminal pollution' in Limerick

Cllr Adam Teskey | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK councillor has called for “legal action” to be taken against Minister Eamon Ryan’s department for polluting the county’s waterways through inadequate wastewater systems.

The statement was made by Cllr Adam Teskey (FG) at a meeting of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District, where he stated that the minister “should be challenged” for pollution caused by housing.

Councillors received a special presentation from the Maigue Rivers Trust, who after testing water pollution in the River Deel, revealed that pollution levels were “much higher than normal.”

“Who hasn’t played their part in this, is the government and local authorities. We need to be very mindful that we are huge contributors to the pollution ourselves,” he told those present.

He stressed that while local government are talking out “both sides of their mouth” about building houses, they have not put in the proper infrastructure required to cater for sewage systems.

Emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision on busy Limerick road

Cllr Teskey alluded to Askeaton, saying that what is going on there is “nothing but criminal.”

“We are killing our wildlife and standing idly by it. The Minister has gone on record to say that he is going to fund money for a treatment plant in Askeaton.

“I actually think that his department should be legally challenged for the pollution and harm that he is causing to our water sources and what is happening in our country,” Cllr Teskey added.

He complimented the Maigue Rivers Trust group for their “alarming” presentation and the work they have done in testing and documenting pollution levels within the River Maigue and River Deel.

“If you go down to the bridge in Askeaton and look over at the vegetation that is growing inside the river, it is absolutely horrible to see,” he stated, adding that the vegetation is taking the source of oxygen from the water, depleting the fish so they can’t grow or spawn.

“The government need to take initiative on this. It’s all talk and no action when it comes to the River Deel, we have heard it all for years,” Cllr Teskey concluded.

