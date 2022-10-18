Motorists advised of works on two Limerick roads

MOTORISTS are being advised of roadworks taking place on two Limerick roads commencing this week.
The first of these roadworks are taking place on the R516 entering Bruff at Ardykeohane between its Junction at Knockainey GAA Field and its Junction with the R512.
Delays can be expected from Tuesday, October 18 until Thursday, October 20 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.
The roadworks in Bruff involve a road kerb installation on the R516.
The second and longest of these roadworks are taking place on the L11065 in Lisnagry.
The Lisnagry roadworks are due to footpath works and are expected to take place for a month from from Tuesday October 18 to Friday November 18 2022..
