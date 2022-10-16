Limerick Property Watch: One of Limerick’s most impressive homes

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce Oakfield House, Ballyneety to the market.

The property is a magnificent two-storey over-basement property of immense style and character which is meticulously maintained and presented in turnkey condition by its current owner.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors and is bright and welcoming, displaying a high quality of fitout and workmanship throughout the timeless interior.

Oakfield House is entered via electronic gates and is approached via a curved tree-lined gravel driveway with rolling lawns and mature trees affording an exceptional level of privacy. The grounds extend to around 7 acres and part of these grounds are mature woodlands.

Located 2kms from Ballyneety Village and 9km from Limerick city, Oakfield House is ideally positioned to enjoy peaceful surroundings in the most convenient of locations.

Ballyneety Village is home to local shops and pubs in addition to the highly regarded Ballyneety Golf Club, an eighteen-hole golf course set amongst beautiful surroundings with a state of the art of driving range and clubhouse.

There is a host of excellent local primary schools in the surrounding area. Limerick City is short 10-minute drive offering a great selection of secondary schools, shops, restaurants and popular cafes. Access to the motorway is just a short drive connecting you to Shannon Airport, Dublin, Cork, Galway and further afield.

Oakfield House, Cahernorry is perhaps one of the finest country homes currently on the market in Limerick, offering its new owner a rural retreat within minutes of all local amenities.

Properties of this calibre are currently in high demand, so we recommend viewing without delay!

AT A GLANCE

Location: Oakfield House, Cahernorry, BallyneetyDescription: Seven bedroom detached homePrice: €1,350,000