15 Oct 2022

Forty years of teaching at Limerick school celebrated in style

Micheál O’Shea pictured with Siobhán Kennedy, Claire Tierney, Vivienne Morris, Ivan O’Connor, Pa Ryan, Grace Ryan and Carolyn Cowman on his final day at Ahane NS

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

14 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

MICHEÁL O'Shea may have retired from the staff of Ahane National School after 40 years but his legacy will live on for decades to come.

That remarkable length of service and in the one school was celebrated by a special assembly. It was an emotional day for all in the school as Mr O’Shea heard the school bell ring for the last time.

Principal Siobhán Kennedy extended her appreciation to Mr O’Shea on behalf of the board of management, staff and parents for his “valuable contribution to the many aspects of life in Ahane school over the last 40 years”.

“His influence and work can be seen throughout the school - in the teaching and learning in the classroom, in school sports, in hurling and football, his contribution to culture, Irish language and music and in learning support and resource teaching,” said Ms Kennedy.

Staff and pupils gave Mr O’Shea a send-off that he will never forget. It began with a hearty fry in the classroom as last minute preparations were put in place in the hall.

His 40 years in Ahane was celebrated in drama, story and song. Class teacher Trish O'Connor wrote a short drama to reflect Mr O'Shea's time in the school. This drama was acted out by sixth class pupils.

Memories of Mr O'Shea's time were reflected in video clips to mark the four decades and to put his time in the context of the history of Ireland and the world. These were expertly compiled by Maura Normile and Ivan O'Connor.

Mr O'Shea was presented with a framed Ahane jersey with his name and the number 40 on the back by Tony Harnett, chair of the board of management. Continuing the GAA theme, a hurley made by class teacher Pa Ryan was given to him.

Mr O’Shea also received a holiday voucher and graduation bag from sixth class. He even got a special Ahane surf board for the holiday!

The retirement celebration concluded with a song composed by Ms O'Connor to reflect Mr O'Shea's incredible teaching career. Then like the hundreds upon hundreds of boys and girls he has seen leave the school, it was time for Mr O’Shea to do the same.

