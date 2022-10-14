Search

14 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Liam MacCarthy Cup thief caught red-handed by Limerick's Little Blue Heroes

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

14 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

LIMERICK Live can exclusively reveal how four brave and intrepid children stopped a daring heist to steal the most valuable silverware in County Limerick - the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson confirmed that Limerick GAA secretary Mike O’Riordan contacted Bruff garda station in a panic last Wednesday morning.

“He said the Liam MacCarthy Cup had been stolen from his house in Kilmallock,” said Insp Thompson. Luckily for the inspector, four Little Blue Heroes were coincidentally visiting the station as part of a day of An Garda Siochana centenary celebrations.

“We had Conn O'Neill, from Grange, Leah and Ellie Woulfe, Bruff and Mia Farrell, Meanus in their uniforms. As we were short-staffed on the day we asked them to help out,” explained Insp Thompson, who quickly briefed the children on the dastardly crime.

After taking Mr O’Riordan’s call, honorary garda Mia put the alert out to all patrol cars. Garda Leah and Garda Ellie had scrambled into a patrol car with Garda Tommy Commane at the wheel.

“The sisters saw a hooded and masked raider with the Liam McCarthy Cup running up through Bruff and into Sycamore Drive where they apprehended him, pinned him to the ground and recovered the Liam MacCarthy Cup,” said a visibly relieved Insp Thompson, who has only been appointed to Bruff.

“He was arrested and brought into the station where he was booked into custody by honorary garda Conn. He photographed and fingerprinted the accused and wrote him into the custody record. He was later brought down and interviewed on camera by Leah and Ellie. He admitted his part in the crime,” said Insp Thompson, who confirmed the suspect’s name is Gary Brennan.

“He is a Cork man living in Newport, County Tipperary, who was desperate to get his hands on Liam MacCarthy. Because he was never in trouble before and it was a crime of GAA passion he was entitled to an adult caution. He was cautioned by the four Little Blue Heroes and released from custody,” said Insp Thompson.

He continued: “This was a serious headline crime of massive significance in our district. I was delighted with the help and the boost to our crime detection rates,” said Insp Thompson, who informed Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.

“He was very impressed. He is delighted to be the Chief in Limerick because we reckon it is the only way he will get to see Liam MacCarthy again being a Galway man,” smiled Insp Thompson.

Both he and Chief Supt Roche have Conn, Leah, Ellie and Mia on speed dial for future major crimes.

Prior to all that drama, the guards in Bruff also welcomed St Joseph’s Foundation service users. They received a tour of the station and went out with gardai to carry out checkpoints.

