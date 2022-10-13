Major shake up of garda management in Limerick announced

A MAJOR shake-up of garda management across the Limerick garda division has been announced following the roll-out, last month, of the new divisional policing model.

Limerick native, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, has been appointed as the new head of the Limerick division - replacing Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, who was appointed to the role in February 2018.

Chief Superintendent Smart (pictured below) is currently based in Thurles, County Tipperary, while Chief Supt Roche, who has been in the force for nearly 35 years, will take up a new role in Galway city next month.

Other changes, announced this Thursday, include the appointment of the recently-promoted Chief Superintendent Brian Sugrue as regional Chief Superintendent for the Southern Region.

Currently based at Henry Street garda station in Limerick city, he will be stationed at Thurles garda station going forward.

Under the new operational model, Superintendent Aileen Magner, formerly of Newcastle West garda station, has been assigned responsibility for the Limerick City North Community Engagement Functional Area while Superintendent Andrew Lacey will transfer from Nenagh to Roxboro Road garda station where he will have responsibility for the Limerick City South Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Paul Reidy has been assigned responsibility for the Limerick County Community Engagement Functional Area, which incorporates the former Newcastle West and Bruff garda districts.



Superintendent Dermot O’Connor, formerly of Roxboro Road garda station, will oversee all crime-related activity across the entire Limerick division while Superintendent Kieran Ruane has been assigned responsibility over the Performance Assurance brief.

All of the changes, announced this Thursday, will come into effect from October 17.