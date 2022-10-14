Search

14 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Limerick students 'walk-out' of lectures to highlight accommodation crisis

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

14 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

THIRD-level students across Limerick were among those who participated in a national protest to highlight the accommodation crisis.

Hundreds of students from Mary Immaculate College, the University of Limerick and the Technical University of the Shannon  walked out of their lectures and classes at 11:11am on Thursday to voice their concerns over the issues they face.

Their main concerns centre around a lack of accommodation for students, the soaring cost of living and an insufficient minimum wage.

President of MISU Aoife Gleeson also commented: “We need to have more affordable, purpose built student accommodation. Particularly in the Limerick area there is very little student accommodation.

“It’s almost impossible to be a student in Ireland nowadays with the rising cost of living and fuel.

“Being in full time education it’s really hard to work so students are working Saturdays and Sundays and evenings whilst also trying to be in full time education. They’re burning out and losing out on money. It’s tough,” Ms Gleeson said.

