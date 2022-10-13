Search

13 Oct 2022

Number one resort in the world is on our doorstep in Limerick

Pretty in pink: Adare Manor I PICTURE: Fabio Ciccarelli

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

13 Oct 2022 5:11 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

ADARE Manor has been named the number one resort in the world at the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

The prestigious annual awards have commended the JP McManus-owned Adare Manor as the best resort in the world for offering guests an "incredibly unique experience" with a Michelin Star signature restaurant, Tom Fazio championship designed golf course, the only 111SKIN Spa and Clinic in Ireland, and a bountiful 840-acre estate with a plethora of outdoor countryside pursuits.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Adare Manor’s general manager Brendan O’Connor (pictured below) said it is "an absolute honour to be recognised as the number one resort in the world by such a prestigious international media brand".

"The readers of Condé Nast Traveller are inspiring guests of ours who share a passion for excellence and authentic hospitality experiences, and we are humbled that they have chosen Adare Manor as their absolute favourite destination in the world.

"We’re very lucky to have such an incredibly historic and beautiful estate that provides a magical backdrop for every guest to create lasting memories, but furthermore, this award is a testament to all our team across every department that make the Adare Manor experience truly special.

 

"Our vision of bringing a ‘Beyond Everything’ approach to everything we do is reinforced through this coveted accolade, as we continuously commit to evolving and enhancing the overall Adare Manor experience for every traveller, whether you’re visiting us from the local village or from around the world.

"I would like to say a very special thank you to every individual member of our team at Adare Manor, across all departments at the resort. We could not have achieved this extremely special award without the passion and dedication to going above and beyond for all our guests and creating the most magical, memorable experience possible," said Mr O'Connor.

Adare Manor is a Neo-Gothic masterpiece surrounded by medieval ruins, walled gardens, and winding woodland paths. Since reopening its doors at the end of 2017 following a meticulous multi-year renovation, Adare Manor quickly propelled itself onto the global stage for providing an outstanding hospitality experience.

The prized resort has since received countless industry recognitions, and extensive accolades by Condé Nast Traveller who awarded Adare Manor the coveted Hot List in 2018 as one of the best new hotels in the world, and the exclusive Gold List 2020 as the editors’ most loved properties.

In 2027, the Resort will be the host venue to the celebrated Ryder Cup on its championship Tom Fazio golf course which follows a breadth of on-property tournaments that have already taken place on the esteemed course.

