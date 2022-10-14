Search

14 Oct 2022

Significant funding boost announced for community centres in Limerick

The funding, under the Community Centre Investment Fund, has been announced by Minister Heather Humphreys | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

14 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

THIRTY-THREE community centres in Limerick have been allocated funding totalling almost €700,000 to upgrade their facilities.

In a bid to support almost 600 community centres nationwide, The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced new funding of over €12.5 millions, €680,240.47 of which will be allocated to organisations across Limerick

In an unprecedented investment, grants of up to €25,000 will be used to benefit community centres, parish halls, GAA clubhouses, youth facilities, Men’s Sheds and facilities which are used by the elderly.

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) aims to support groups in Limerick and across the country to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facilities.

The CCIF represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades. 

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: "The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new."

Welcoming the announcement, Limerick TD and Minister-of-State Patrick O’Donovan, commented: "Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of Limerick towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across Limerick."

His Fine Gael colleague in Limerick city, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell added: "I am delighted that my colleague Minister Humphreys has made €680,240.47 in funding available to 33 Limerick community centres, given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide."

The successful Limerick applicants are: Adare Men’s Shed, Ballinvreena Community Centre, Bruff Heritage Group, Caherdavin Residents Association, Cappamore Development Association, CARI Foundation, Colmanswell Community Centre, Croom Community Development Association, Doon Community Centre, Fedamore Community Centre, Glenbrohane Community Association, Glenroe / Ballyorgan Community Council, Herbertstown Development Association, Hospital Family Resource Centre Company, Irish Palatine Association, Kantoher Development Group, Kilbehenny Community Centre, Kilcornan Community Council, Kilfinane Community Council, Kilfinane Community Projects, Killeedy Hall Management Committee, Limerick Mental Health Association, Lough Gur Development Co-operative Society, Meanus Social and Community Club, Mountcollins Community Centre, Mulclair Men’s Shed, Murroe Community Council, Newcastle West & District Community Centre, Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council, Southill Area Centre, The Desmond Ability Resource Complex, The Haven Hub and West Limerick Resources.

