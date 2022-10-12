Power tools stolen from pick-up truck parked in yard close to Limerick village

Gardai at Caherconlish are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of power tools from a pick-up truck in County Limerick,
The white Renault Master was parked in a yard at Grange Cross, Caherconlish when it was broken into sometime between 5pm on Thursday, October 6 and 8am the following day.
"The back window of the truck was smashed and a Sthil chainsaw and a De Walt drill were stolen from the vehicle," said Garda John Finnerty.
The tools would be valuable and gardai believe efforts may be made to sell them on the black market.
No further information regarding the culprit or culprits is available and gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.
"The Gardai at Caherconlish are investigating this incident. If you have any information on this matter, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact Caherconlish gardai at (061) 351202, added Garda Finnerty.
