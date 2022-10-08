In Pictures: Sod turned on new €19m school development in Limerick

THE Minister for Education, Norma Foley, has turned the sod at the site of a brand-new state of the art secondary school in Limerick city.
The new Educate Together school, which will cost in the region of €19m to build, is located at Groody Road, Ballysimon - across from Northern Trust and close to the site of the new Bons Secours hospital.
The 14-acre campus and building, will include almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.
The school, which is due to open for the 2023/2024 academic year will cater for around 1,000 students when it is fully up and running.
Currently, the Educate Together secondary school is located in temporary accommodation at the old Salesians Secondary School at North Circular Road in Limerick city.
Members of the school community and local politicians all gathered at the site of the new school for the sod-turning ceremony.
