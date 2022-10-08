Search

08 Oct 2022

Strong Limerick interest expected at auction of Newport farm

The prime roadside agricultural land is located at Derryleigh, Newport | PICTURES: REA John Lee

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

08 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

THE AUCTION takes place, next week, of 45 acres of prime roadside agricultural land in Newport that also has excellent site potential.

James Lee, of REA John Lee, is guiding in excess of €10,000 per acre for the farm of land at Derryleigh. The auction takes place in person at REA John Lee’s Newport office, as well as online via LSL Auctions, on Wednesday, October 12 at 3pm.

Mr Lee said the 45.22 acres is in one block, well fenced and located on the outskirts of Newport town.

“It is an ideal holding for all types of farming use including dairy, beef, equestrian or hobby farming. There is a holding yard on the roadside with a 3 column hayshed and the remains of an old stone building.

“The lands are of a highly productive nature being fertile and free draining with a gentle elevation from the roadside,” Mr Lee told Limerick Live.

As well as agricultural use, there is also great site potential in the future, he says. Currently, there are a number of superb houses situated across the road from the land.

For more information please contact 061 378121.

