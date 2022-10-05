Search

05 Oct 2022

Missing teenager who travelled to Limerick located 'safe and well'

Gardai believe missing teenager may be in Limerick city

Sean Byrne had not been seen in over a month

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

GARDAI say a teenage boy who had been missing for over a month and who who may have travelled to Limerick city has been located safe and well.

Earlier this week, gardai in Athlone, County Westmeath renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne.

The youth had been missing from Glasson, a village just outside Athlone, since Friday, September 2.

Limerick woman sought by UK authorities over alleged role in bathtub murder

Gardai said Sean may have travelled to Limerick and that they believed he was somewhere in the Limerick city area.

In an update, released this Wednesday afternoon, they confirmed the 17-year-old has now been located "safe and well".

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," said a spokesperson.

No information as to how or where Sean was located have been disclosed publicly.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media