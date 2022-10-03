Search

03 Oct 2022

Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership CEO awarded business honour

Niall O'Callaghan, LEDP and Elaine Carroll, AIBF | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Frances Watkins

03 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

NIALL O'CALLAGHAN, CEO of the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership has achieved a major business honour. 

Mr O’Callaghan has been named AIBF Public-Private Sector Executive of the year 2022 after leading the LEDP through a significant period of change over the past two years.

Not least navigating the charity successfully through the pandemic, but also the launch of a new strategy 20 Outcomes by 2026 in which LEDP has made an asserted commitment to continuing to make a meaningful impact, with the community at the heart of everything it does.

LEDP is a public-private partnership which uses revenue from its commercial property business to fund community projects of impact across Limerick.

Prior to his tenure at LEDP, Niall cut his teeth with consumer goods giant, Unilever followed by a hugely successful period of supporting foreign direct investment with IDA Ireland.

Troy Studios 'windfall 'to be used to fund repair of vacant homes in Limerick

More recently, he transformed the financial performance of the Shannon Heritage portfolio of tourist attractions, bringing profitability to the semi-state company for the first time. 

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF), whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics. 

Reacting to the announcement, Niall O'Callaghan said: "This is a huge personal honour for me to be named AIBF Public Private Sector Executive of the year 2022.

"To be chosen by the highly experienced adjudication panel who engage with businesses all over Ireland on a weekly basis is very special and it’s an honour to join the illustrious businesswomen and men already accredited with such a distinction".

Niall is a graduate of UL, with a master’s in marketing from UCC, and is the immediate past chairman of AVEA – the National Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions.

He has been recognised with Business All-Star Accreditation for his considerable contribution to trade and commerce in the Mid-West region.  

