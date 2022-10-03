Search

03 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Beautifully appointed home on the market

The property is located less than 3km from the village of Askeaton

03 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this spacious and beautifully appointed residence which is situated on a landscaped garden on the Station Road, Askeaton.

The property is located less than 3km from the village of Askeaton, 8km from Foynes, 18km from Adare and 26km from Limerick city.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance lobby; kitchen-diner with fully fitted units and appliances, granite worktops, tiled splash back, kitchen island; utility room; sitting room with feature marble fireplace; large living room with vaulted ceiling, fitted stove, patio doors into patio/garden; six bedrooms, three of which are en-suite and main bathroom. Outside you have a storage room which could convert into a home office or laundry room.

There have been a number of recent upgrades outside including Biocycle waste system installed and lawn reseeded.

The gardens, which are not overlooked, consist of lawns front and rear which are beautifully landscaped, large decking area, cobblelock paving, dog run area.

There is a gravel driveway leading to the house from electric entrance gates.

Viewing of this super property is recommended to appreciate it, contact Peter Kearney at Rooney Auctioneers.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Askeaton
Description: Six bedroom house
Price: €485,000
Seller: Rooneys
Contact: Peter Kearney at (061) 413 511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

