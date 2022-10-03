Search

03 Oct 2022

Three Limerick schools chosen for energy retrofit programme

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

03 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

THREE LIMERICK schools have been awarded funding to help them retrofit their buildings to make them more energy efficient. 

Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education and Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications have launched the 2023/2024 Schools Energy Retrofit Pathfinder Programme.

The programme will evaluate and demonstrate the approach to energy retrofit and carbon reduction in the schools’ sector, testing energy efficiency solutions and renewable heat technologies.

The Limerick schools that have been chosen to be a part of the programme are: Catherine McCauley Special School, Hazelwood College and Scoil Neassain Primary School.

This government-funded energy retrofit pathfinder programme will target energy use and CO2 emission reduction by 51%, testing deep retrofit and low carbon heating solutions. 

Design teams are being appointed to each school to feasibility stage to investigate retrofit and de-carbonisation options, and works will roll out from summer 2023 subject to the outcome of the feasibility stage.

Teachers and pupils from Limerick school to hit the catwalk

The schools for 2023 present a variety of challenges, including building age, archetype and retrofit requirements.

The works typically involves upgrades to the building fabric including wall and roof insulation, doors and windows, air tightness improvements, LED lighting and heating upgrades as well as renewable technologies.

The pathfinder programme has retrofitted 41 schools across Ireland to date with work on an additional 15 schools currently at various stages of progress.

Each school undergoes a comprehensive assessment to ensure that the measures are suitable for that school and will deliver value to both the school and learnings for the national retrofit programme.

