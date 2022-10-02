In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick this weekend!

PHOTOGRAPHER Brendan Gleeson was out and about in Limerick this weekend.
Were you out? If so, were you snapped and do you feature in our latest gallery?
For more pictures, click 'Next' and get tagging!
Donal Ryan has won numerous awards for his fiction, among them the European Union Prize for Literature, the Guardian First Book Award and four Irish Book Awards
Lovin' Limerick: Monika Hamuth, Hungary, Kehinde Ogunduyile, Nigeria, Maria Carlota, Portugal, Antoine Hamon, France, Bia Martins, Portugal and Georgia Menon, Italy I PICTURE: Alan Place
The Department of Education and Skills has admitted there are “constraints” in the supply of both vehicles and drivers | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.