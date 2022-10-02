Limerick Property Watch: Exclusive property on the market

Limerick Property Watch is located just 700 metres from Bruff village
REA Dooley Group introduce to the market Meadowbrook House - an exclusive four-bed detached property C. 2,700 sq. ft. with detached garage standing on 0.70 acre private site and located within 700m of the town of Bruff.
The property is surrounded by manicured lawns, mature trees and shrubbery.
Located on the outskirts of Bruff town with footpath access and street lighting, a host of pubs/restaurants - 300m to Yarn restaurant, local shops, supermarket, excellent schools (primary and secondary), hair salons, beautician, post office, credit union and bus stop.
There is also local golfing, fishing and horse riding and the property is 300m from the GAA sports field, playground and football club, It is 2km to Bruff Rugby Club and enjoys scenic views of the surrounding countryside meadows, Ballyhoura Mountains, Morning Star River and Ballygrennan Castle.
The property is just 4km to scenic Lough Gur lakeshore park and visitor centre.
Accommodation comprises of entrance porch, hall, sitting room, reception room, kitchen/dining room, utility & WC, living room, sunroom, main bathroom, 4 bedrooms (2 ensuites) and hot press.
Property features large patio area to rear, wrought iron gates, tarmacadam driveway front and rear, boundary wall, pillar lighting along driveway, front and rear external lights, external sockets, detached garage with secure roller doors at front, separate storeroom with external door.
Services include zoned oil fired central heating, full CCTV, fully alarmed, bio cycle unit and mains water.
The property is situated 700m from Bruff town, 15 km from Croom village - (access to N20 Cork - Limerick Motorway), 25km to Limerick city.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Ardykeohane, Bruff
Description: Four bedrooms
Price: Excess €425,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: 061 385 852
