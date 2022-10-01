Limerick Property Watch: Outstanding detached family home in ‘second to none’ location

ROONEY Auctioneers are proud to present Mahananda, Killonan, Castletroy to the market.

This outstanding detached residence sits on a secluded private site of approx. 2.6 acres in the heart of Castletroy which is regarded as Limerick's most popular suburban neighbourhood.

It is within walking distance of a selection of excellent primary, secondary and third level institutions including Milford and Monaleen national schools, Castletroy College secondary school and The University of Limerick campus.

The Castletroy Urban Greenway and riverside walk, which stretches almost 1.3km and links local schools, playground, shops and homes, is also convenient to the property.

The area boasts a host of award-winning restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and shops. In addition, there is a wealth of sporting facilities including Soccer clubs, GAA clubs, Rugby clubs, Castletroy Golf Club, Gyms, UL Sports Arena and Olympic Pool.

Whilst having all of these amenities on your doorstep, there is also direct access to the M7 motorway to Dublin and the Limerick southern ring road to Raheen, Adare, Shannon & Galway. This turn key property has a long entrance driveway with a landscaped garden.

This spacious home comprises of an entrance hallway with WC, large front living room with a feature marble fitted fireplace, Dining room, fully-fitted Kitchen, tiled floor, kitchen island, utility room, Office, Sunroom with access to the rear garden, Sitting room.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, a large landing ideal for office use. Bedroom 1 comes with built-in wardrobe; bedroom 2 comes with built-in wardrobe; bedroom 3 comes with built-in wardrobe; the main bedroom has an en-suite with electric shower.

The property also includes a large garage which is fully wired.

It also has large private landscaped gardens with Apple trees, Plum tree, Sweet berry, Water features, Ponds, Grape vines, woodland to the rear. Not overlooked to the front or rear, with patio area.

This is an ideal family home in a location that's second to none.

Viewing a must

AT A GLANCE

Location: Killonan, Castletroy

Description: Four bedroom home

Price: Offers in excess of €800,000

Seller: Rooneys

Contact: Peter Kearney 061-413511

