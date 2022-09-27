Search

27 Sept 2022

Limerick man killed after 'deplorable' assault in England

Limerick man killed after 'deplorable' assault in England

Greater Manchester Police re appealing to the public for help with their enquiries

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

27 Sept 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man has been killed in a fatal assault in Manchester, England. 

Thomas Murphy, aged 42, was found with fatal injuries inside a house on Beverly Road, south Manchester on Saturday evening. 

A native of Ballyagran, Mr Murphy is understood to have been living in Manchester with his family for a number of years but he regularly came home for visits. 

His family have been informed of his passing and specially trained officers are supporting them. 

One local said Mr Murphy was from a "quiet" family and it was "deplorable" what had happened to him. 

The alarm was raised just after 6:30pm on Saturday to reports of a man had bee found dead in "suspicious circumstances". 

Five arrested in connection with death of Limerick man

A 22 year-old man, Stephen Owusu, appeared at Manchester Crown Court this morning after being charged with the murder of Mr Murphy. He has been remanded in custody and will go on trial next year. 

Detective Inspector Mark Davis, of the Major Incident Team at Greater Manchester Police, said: "We’ve been carrying out many enquiries in the area and I would like to appeal for anyone with information to contact the police.

"That said, our investigation so far has strongly indicated that this is a tragic but isolated incident inside the property, with no risk to the wider community.

"We will have local officers patrolling the area and continuing with our enquiries in the coming days and anyone with information should speak to our officers or contact us via 101 quoting incident 2692 of 24/09/2022.

"Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

