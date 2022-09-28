Search

28 Sept 2022

Energy company donates gaming consoles to children's ward at University Hospital Limerick

Deirdre Twohig, Clinical Nurse Manager and Orlaith McMahon, Play Specialist, with the mobile PlayStation units

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

28 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

EMPLOYEES from Panametrics in Shannon have created and donated three video game console stands to the Childrens’ Ark Ward at the University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

PlayStation video game consoles and accompanying monitors have been fitted to stands constructed by colleagues at Panametrics.

Manufacturing systems specialist at Panametrics Dave King commented: “We were thinking about how we could make life better for children getting medical treatment in the Ark Ward and we came up with something we knew would brighten their day.”

“However, we also knew that many of the children are limited to their hospital beds, so we needed to bring the PlayStation consoles to them,” Mr King added.

Panametrics donated the aluminium, wheels and brackets used to manufacture the mobile stands, plus the monitors.

“Our colleagues in Shannon donated three PlayStation consoles and a countless number of games,” Mr King said.

Clinical Nurse Manager at the UHL Deirdre Twohig also commented: “Thank you to Dave and all the team at Panametrics for their generosity and their innovative approach. The mobile video game stations make a big difference to the quality of life for many of the children on the Ark Ward.”

With a major manufacturing facility based in Shannon, Panametrics, a Baker Hughes business, is a global energy company that specialises in developing measurement technology used in gas, moisture and flow applications.

“We’re glad we are able to help keep patients entertained in difficult circumstances,” Mr King said.

