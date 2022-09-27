Unity Credit Union rows in to support Athlunkard Boat Club in Limerick city

Unity Credit Union CEO, Pat Owens and Chair of Unity Credit Union, Anne Marie O’Reilly
UNITY Credit Union has announcedd that it has partnered with Athlunkard Boat Club once again as a main sponsor.
As part of the sponsorship, Unity Credit Union's Chair, Anne Marie O’Reilly, and CEO, Pat Owens, were invited to this year’s blessing of the boats ceremony where they even named a boat after the credit union.
Unity Credit Union has embarked on the sponsorship as part of its community outreach and engagement in the area.
Speaking about the partnership, CEO, Pat Owens said: “Athlunkard Boat Club is close to everyone’s heart in the area because of the work they do in the community, it is highly regarded as a welcoming club that encourages youth in the locality to get involved with sports."
Anne Marie O’Reilly, chairperson of Unity Credit Union, commented: “We are delighted with this partnership with Athlunkard Boat Club. Their ethos of social responsibility and community development is very much in line with our own core ethos. We have supported the club for many years now and are delighted to continue supporting the club.
Currently, Unity Credit Union has four offices operating at Athlunkard Street, Ballynanty, Castleconnell and Roxboro.
