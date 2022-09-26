Search

26 Sept 2022

Limerick councillors unhappy as proposal for Aughinish Alumina 'community fund' is rejected

Earlier this month, Aughinish Alumina received approval to expand the capacity for two of its by-products, bauxite residue and salt cake

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

26 Sept 2022 2:15 PM

LIMERICK councillors are aggrieved after a planning inspector’s recommendation to introduce a financial contribution by Aughinish Alumina to the local area was overlooked.

Elected representatives in the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District discussed the omission, following An Bord Pleanála's (ABP) final approval of expansion plans for Aughinish Alumina, in Foynes.

Earlier this month, the West Limerick plant received approval to expand the capacity for two of its by-products, bauxite residue and salt cake, by raising the heights they are stored at.

The company, which employs 482 people, operates Europe’s largest alumina refinery and in its application last year, stated that it would cease operations by 2030 if unsuccessful in its expansion.

“As part of the planning approval, we had made a collective recommendation that there would be a contribution made to a community fund,” Cllr Adam Teskey (FG) said at this month’s meeting.

He informed that the planning inspector in his reference to ABP stated that the company should be made to contribute to the local community and local council in terms of enhancing the area.

“ABP failed to include it in their final approval, and I want to know if there is anything we can do to have the planning inspector’s opinion upheld and kept within it,” Cllr Teskey questioned.

Caroline Curley, Director of Housing with Limerick City and County Council said that decisions made by the national planning body can only be challenged on point of law to the High Court.

“They regularly would deviate from planner’s and inspector’s reports. Sometimes they can add items or take them out. I would say that is gone, from that point of view,” she stated.

She stipulated that there would be nothing prohibiting the company then as a goodwill gesture if they so wished, to develop some form of a community fund.

Cllr Teskey reiterated that there was a willingness expressed by the West Limerick aluminum plant to contribute to enhancing the area, which was acknowledged by councillors in the planning process.

“I want us to write to Aughinish Alumina to state that in respect to the granting of their expansion, would they contribute in agreement as previously discussed, adding some funding to a community fund on a once-off annual basis,” he said.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan (FF) asked that the contribution be distributed to the applicants of community projects in the surrounding area. The amendment was seconded by Cllr Teskey.

