Search

21 Sept 2022

'More twists than a corkscrew' Lime Tree Theatre bring show-stopping opera to Limerick

'More twists than a corkscrew' Lime Tree Theatre bring show-stopping opera to Limerick

The production will be performed at the Lime Tree Theatre on Thursday, September 22

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

21 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

Lime Tree Theatre to bring opera to the main stage in Limerick

THE LIME Tree will be bringing an opera to their theatre this week featuring Limerick soprano singer and performer, Sarah Shine.

The First Child is an opera from Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh and will be performed at the theatre in Mary Immaculate College this Thursday, September 22 at 8pm.

Limerick actor lands role in award-winning film

Sarah Shine has been a performer and singer since she began studying the arts in Dublin when she was 17.

She’s now 29 and cannot wait to perform the opera for her home county.

“It’s crazy, I’ve seen so many shows at the Lime Tree over the years and always loved the theatre and I can’t believe that this will be my first time performing there,” Sarah said.

The First Child is described as a “90-minute multi-media experience” and is the third opera that Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh made as part of a trilogy they worked on.

“When Enda was writing it he was saying that it’s the idea of very simple stories that people experience in day to day life and it just builds up and gets out of control by the end of it,” Sarah said.

“I play the role of Karen and she works in a baby shop in Dublin. She meets this guy called Simon and she recognises his wife, Alva and as the story progresses we see little bits of their relationship in the past,” Sarah continued.

Irish Red Cross Limerick holding open night for new members

“The whole thing just bubbles and blows over into the chaos that the opera ends with,” she added.

The Arts Review gave the production five stars saying: “With more twists than a corkscrew, The First Child keeps you hooked till the very dark end. And even then you’re left thinking.”

“We’re working with an amazing music ensemble called Crash Ensemble. The whole cast of singers and dancers have been amazing. We even have a children’s choir so it’s really a multidisciplinary show,” Sarah said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media