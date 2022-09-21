'More twists than a corkscrew' Lime Tree Theatre bring show-stopping opera to Limerick

Lime Tree Theatre to bring opera to the main stage in Limerick

THE LIME Tree will be bringing an opera to their theatre this week featuring Limerick soprano singer and performer, Sarah Shine.

The First Child is an opera from Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh and will be performed at the theatre in Mary Immaculate College this Thursday, September 22 at 8pm.

Sarah Shine has been a performer and singer since she began studying the arts in Dublin when she was 17.

She’s now 29 and cannot wait to perform the opera for her home county.

“It’s crazy, I’ve seen so many shows at the Lime Tree over the years and always loved the theatre and I can’t believe that this will be my first time performing there,” Sarah said.

The First Child is described as a “90-minute multi-media experience” and is the third opera that Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh made as part of a trilogy they worked on.

“When Enda was writing it he was saying that it’s the idea of very simple stories that people experience in day to day life and it just builds up and gets out of control by the end of it,” Sarah said.

“I play the role of Karen and she works in a baby shop in Dublin. She meets this guy called Simon and she recognises his wife, Alva and as the story progresses we see little bits of their relationship in the past,” Sarah continued.

“The whole thing just bubbles and blows over into the chaos that the opera ends with,” she added.

The Arts Review gave the production five stars saying: “With more twists than a corkscrew, The First Child keeps you hooked till the very dark end. And even then you’re left thinking.”

“We’re working with an amazing music ensemble called Crash Ensemble. The whole cast of singers and dancers have been amazing. We even have a children’s choir so it’s really a multidisciplinary show,” Sarah said.