Search

20 Sept 2022

Questions asked about newly-installed rails close to Limerick landmark

Questions asked about newly-installed rails close to Limerick landmark

The new railings near Thomond Bridge

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

LIMERICK City and County Council has installed new railings on the riverside near the Treaty Stone in Limerick city.

The local authority did so after councillors and members of Limerick Suicide Watch riverside patrol raised concerns over the protection afforded between the street and the river Shannon.

However, one resident from the Thomondgate area has voiced his disapproval at the new railings.

The local – who did not wish to be named – said: “It impacts so negatively on this beautiful architectural wall which is over 200 years old. Why is this wall that people have sat on, had pictures taken on for hundreds of years, now a hazard? Has anyone ever heard of an issue with someone falling here?”

Fundraiser launched for Limerick man who lost fingers in workplace accident

The resident added that at Steamboat Quay “the river front there is open to the river with no railings and is not considered a hazard.”

A council spokesperson told Limerick Live: “The existing stone parapet in the area was identified as having insufficient fall protection height. Railings were installed to match the existing railings further along Clancy Strand.”

Comparisons with Steamboat Quay were also rejected, with council saying at present it’s in private ownership – but when it comes into public ownership as is planned, protection measures will be in place there.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media