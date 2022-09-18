Search

18 Sept 2022

It's not closing time for newly acquired Limerick pub

It's not closing time for newly acquired Limerick pub

The Corner House in Pallaskenry has been sold

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

18 Sept 2022 2:22 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE CORNER House in Pallaskenry has bucked the trend of public houses - particularly in rural areas - being bought and turned into residential accommodation.

It had been advertised for sale by GVM by public auction last Thursday, September15 at 3pm unless previously sold. And that's exactly what happened.

GVM Group Property Director, Tom Crosse said prior the auction they had an expression of interest.

"A person form the locality wanted to acquire it and intends continuing it as a pub," said Mr Crosse. Guided at €195,000, Mr Crosse wouldn't disclose what it sold for but Limerick Live understands it exceeded this figure.

The bar area consists of lounge, beer garden, games room and toilet facilities. Overhead, there is a kitchen / living room, three bedrooms and bathroom making it an attractive proposition for those wishing to change it from commercial to residential.

However, Mr Crosse said he wasn't surprised that it was bought with a view to continuing it as a bar. The auctioneer said some say the days of the rural pub is fast diminishing but he doesn't share that view.

"I am beginning to see a bit of positivity. A lot of supermarkets have bought pub licenses and a lot of bars have closed. There are a lot less pubs now. For example, you might have had seven or eight pubs in Pallaskenry at one time but now they are just two. They are sustainable at that," said Mr Crosse.

He also sees changes in how pubs may be operated.

"Some are opening five days a week - Wednesday to Sunday - and closing on the traditional quiet nights of Monday and Tuesday. It gives the proprietors a better quality of life and reduces energy and staff costs," said Mr Crosse.

Fundraiser launched for Limerick man who lost fingers in workplace accident

He concluded by wishing the new owners of the Corner House and the hugely popular vendors - retiring after 40 odd years of thirst quenching - the very best.

The new management have their first customer too.

"I will drop in for a sparkling water when the affable new owners take the reins in early November," said Mr Crosse.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media