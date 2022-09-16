Increase in reported thefts from cars across Limerick

GARDAI are again appealing to Limerick motorists not to leave valuables visible inside their cars when parking,

A variety of property has been stolen from vehicles across Limerick city and county over the last week.

A bike was taken from a car in Kilfinane; a set of Callaway golf clubs were taken from a car in Rhebogue; a laptop was removed from a car parked on Cathedral Place in the city and audio equipment was taken from a car parked on Barrington Street, also in the city centre.

"Clearly thieves are out and about trying cars and looking for valuable property so make sure your car is locked and don’t leave anything in it that might attract a thief," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the majority of the cars targeted were not properly locked.

"I cannot understand this because in each case there was something of value in the car." said Sgt Leetch.