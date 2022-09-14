GPS tracker helps Limerick garda locate stolen van

A GPS tracker was installed in the van | FILE PHOTO
MOTORISTS are being advised by gardai to consider installing GPS trackers in their vehicles.
A van which was stolen in Limerick city at the weekend was located a short time later thanks to a tracker.
"On Sunday, September 11, at 1.50am, a man from the Rathbane area reported to gardai that his house had been broken into. The keys of his van were taken from the house and his van was stolen from his driveway," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
The man, whose aged in his 30s, quickly informed gardai that a GPS tracker was attached to the van and because of this, the van was traced and located not far from where it had been taken.
"There wasn’t any damage done to the van and no property was taken from the van. Trackers can be bought for €30 and upwards, some more expensive trackers also have an annual fee. In this case it was money well spent," said Sgt Leetch.
According to gardai, trackers can also be attached to almost all other vehicles including cars, scramblers, ride-on lawnmowers, electric scooters, caravans and campervans.
