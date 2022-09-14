Search

14 Sept 2022

Lough Gur awarded first Green Heritage Flag in Limerick

In splendid isolation: This photo of a swan at Lough Gur was voted to be the cover image for the local community's 2015 calendar

In splendid isolation at glorious Lough Gur

Donal O'Regan

14 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LOCAL beauty spot Lough Gur has been awarded the first Green Heritage Flag for Limerick.

It is in recognition of exceptional work carried out by Limerick City and County Council, the Office of Public Works and the National Monuments Service at the scenic lakeshore park and wider areas over the previous three years.

The park was also officially conferred with a second Green Flag for 2022/2023 as the international mark of quality for parks and green spaces. 

The new Green Heritage Flag award for 2023/2023 places a special emphasis on maintaining a delicate balance between positive improvements and protecting the unique heritage of the year.

Both the Green Heritage Flag and Green Flag Award sets a gold standard to adhere to by the custodians of the park. The awards will be applied for each year to monitor progress and ongoing improvements.

Assessment criteria for the Green Flag Award include visible evidence of management in the areas of marketing and communication, a warm welcoming approach, heritage and biodiversity and community involvement.

While assessment criteria for the Green Heritage Flag include visible evidence of good conservation standards, historic features given prominence with work supported on site by professional staff. 

Carmel Lynch, senior engineer for Limerick City and County Council with responsibility for recreation, said the recent announcement of a Green Heritage Flag for Lough Gur marks a first-time award in this category for Limerick.

"The new accreditation for Lough Gur as a Green Heritage Site was approved for integrating historic features, that are found in abundance in Lough Gur, while also connecting the area’s rich heritage to the local landscape through careful planning and maintenance.

"The Green Heritage Flag award signals the benefits of working together. Combined, Limerick City and County Council, relevant State agencies, including the National Monuments Service and the Office of Public Works along with the local community, received this new accreditation due to their commitment to promoting & preserving the natural environment and heritage for the benefit of everyone who visits there. This is a great achievement for all associated with progressing balanced continuous improvement measures for Lough Gur and is a great achievement overall for Limerick," said Ms Lynch.

Kate Harrold, (pictured above with Kathryn Thomas) manager for Lough Gur, said many people across Limerick have noted continuous improvements in Lough Gur over the last number of years due to improved support.

"An award of this magnitude, a first for Limerick, signals recognition of hard work done by all involved," said Ms Harrold.

The official flag raising ceremony will be carried out later this month by Cllr Francis Foley, Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, along with representatives from the Office of Public Works and National Monuments Service. 

