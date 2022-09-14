Limerick company's charity event raises over €400,000 for charity

A LIMERICK company's charity cycling event has been a major success with a six figure sum being raised for two great causes.

Kirby Group Engineering which is based at the Raheen business park held their annual 'Kirby Way' cycle which saw almost 180 bike riders take to the roads to travel between Limerick and Galway and then to Dublin.

In doing so, they raised €430,000 for Self Help Africa and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The group managing director at Kirby Group Engineering Mark Flanagan said the charity event has brought a series of benefits.

"Since I first heard of the idea, I could see the fantastic elements that would be of real value to everyone involved. Our hard-working charity partners will deliver real health improvements and sustainability with the proceeds and I can’t wait to hear their updates as that progresses in Ireland and Africa," he said.

National Breast Cancer Research Institute chairperson Caroline Loughnane added: "We were honoured to be chosen by the Kirby Group Engineering team as one of their fundraising partners for this year’s Kirby Way Cycle. Your support will help our researchers work towards better breast cancer treatments, therapies and solutions to give hope and better outcomes for breast cancer patients. Thank you so much for your support”.

Above, senior commercial lead at Kirby Stuart Betts Williams sets off on the first leg of the Kirby Way Cycle 2022 from Kirby’s headquarters in Raheen. Below, planning manager David McAuley welcomed by wife Ashley, daughter Isabelle and son Jack, as he arrived at the end of day two of the Kirby Way Cycle 2022

Martha Hourican, director of business development of Self Help Africa added: "As a result of your generous efforts, much needed funds are being raised to support Self Help Africa’s work across the African continent. The money you’ve raised will plant hundreds of thousands of trees, and will also support thousands of families struggling to produce enough food, as they face the worst drought in a generation.”



Operations director at Kirby Mikey Ryan headed the event organising team and is delighted at how everything worked out.

"When we first began developing this concept, I knew we could make it a success but I was amazed at the support from within the company and from sponsors, clients, the ambassadors and partner charities. There has been a wave of positivity towards the Kirby Way Cycle and I’m so grateful to everyone for that," he said.

Below, group financial controller at Kirby, Niall McNally and his daughter Croía





Former Galway hurler and founder of Warriors for Humanity Alan Kerins was an integral part of the development and preparations for the cycle:

"I’ve been working with Kirby on various projects for a number of years so I knew they would bring their trademark dedication and teamwork to the Kirby Way Cycle. It’s fantastic to see all the hard work pay off to the benefit of great causes here and in Africa."

Mr Flanagan also highlighted the positive impact of getting the team together for such a challenge:

"The nature of our industry means teams are spread out across various sites, countries and activities. Add to that the impact of Covid restrictions and even those who spend time in the office have come through periods of isolation from colleagues so all that takes its toll on everyone. The Kirby Way Cycle has been a unifying exercise for worthwhile causes and has brought great engagement, healthy activity, teamwork and fun along the way. I’d like to thank and pay tribute to the efforts of Mikey Ryan and his organising team, our Kirby colleagues right up to board level, our brilliant clients and supply chain partners who have been so supportive and of course the wonderful charities dedicated to helping people all year round. I’m so proud we could play our part in furthering their cause with the Kirby Way Cycle," he concluded.