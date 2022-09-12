Limerick firms nominated for sustainable energy awards

THREE Limerick-based companies have been shortlisted as finalists in a major sustainable energy awards programme.

Weener Plastics, based in Dromcollogher, Wyeth from Askeaton and J&J Vision Care in Plassey are in the running for 2022 Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) awards.

Also nominated is SSE Airtricity for an energy upgrade project it carried out in Limerick last year.

These firms are among the cohort of energy-conscious businesses and communities that have been selected for their dedication to an energy-efficient way of working.

The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector.

Some 33 applicants across 10 categories have been shortlisted, with the winners will be announced at a national awards ceremony next month.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions, inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers and their dedication to the climate action movement.

Fergus Sharkey, head of business supports and transport with SEAI said: "It is the 19th year of the energy awards and each year the SEAI team, and our external judges, continue to be blown away by the quality of entries, and the grassroots climate action underway in all pockets of our society. We received 107 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the movement, reshaping our communities and businesses, and encouraging every one of us through their action. With the urgent need to accelerate climate action in the context of energy supply constraints and rising costs, their work is more important now than ever and we hope they can provide an example to others."

Weener Plastics is nominated in the category of innovative deployment of renewable energy, Wyeth is in the running for best large business, as is J&J Vision Care.