Search

10 Sept 2022

Limerick brothers hedge their GAA money by supporting clubs in rival counties

Limerick brothers hedge their GAA money by supporting clubs in rival counties

Three cheers for the Lee brothers at the launch of their sponsorship of Pallasgreen GAA and LGFC I PICTURE: Kieran Ryan Bendson

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

10 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

TWO LIMERICK brothers must be one of the few sponsors who are supporting GAA clubs in rival counties!

Ray and Brendan Lee, from Effin, already sponsor Charleville GAA Club through their business Lee’s Centra Group with two stores in the town.

But after recently acquiring the Centra / Circle K store in Pallasgreen they are backing the local GAA club there as well.

At the official launch of their sponsorship of Pallasgreen GAA and LGFC, Ray and Brendan said: “We are relatively new to the community here in Pallasgreen, and for us as a business, community is something that is very important to us and something that we are very passionate about."

Retailer to quit Limerick city centre to open new store in the suburbs

“We’re delighted to play a small part in supporting both Pallasgreen GAA & LGFA to ensure the continued prosperity of the clubs, and the key role that they play in maintaining a vibrant local community”.

Margo Greene, club secretary, said Pallasgreen GAA Club thanked the Lee brothers.

“We are encouraged by the support given by Ray & Brendan to date, and we hope that we continue this relationship going forward,” said Margo.

Club PRO Ger O’Connell echoed this, saying “Your unwavering support is immensely appreciated and by coming together that our local community will prosper and grow stronger”.

Pallasgreen LGFC Chairperson, Noreen Kennedy said both club and players are extremely grateful for this superb gesture from Ray and Brendan and it is “truly inspiring to see the U10 girls playing in their new team jerseys”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media