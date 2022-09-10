Limerick brothers hedge their GAA money by supporting clubs in rival counties

TWO LIMERICK brothers must be one of the few sponsors who are supporting GAA clubs in rival counties!

Ray and Brendan Lee, from Effin, already sponsor Charleville GAA Club through their business Lee’s Centra Group with two stores in the town.

But after recently acquiring the Centra / Circle K store in Pallasgreen they are backing the local GAA club there as well.

At the official launch of their sponsorship of Pallasgreen GAA and LGFC, Ray and Brendan said: “We are relatively new to the community here in Pallasgreen, and for us as a business, community is something that is very important to us and something that we are very passionate about."

“We’re delighted to play a small part in supporting both Pallasgreen GAA & LGFA to ensure the continued prosperity of the clubs, and the key role that they play in maintaining a vibrant local community”.

Margo Greene, club secretary, said Pallasgreen GAA Club thanked the Lee brothers.

“We are encouraged by the support given by Ray & Brendan to date, and we hope that we continue this relationship going forward,” said Margo.

Club PRO Ger O’Connell echoed this, saying “Your unwavering support is immensely appreciated and by coming together that our local community will prosper and grow stronger”.

Pallasgreen LGFC Chairperson, Noreen Kennedy said both club and players are extremely grateful for this superb gesture from Ray and Brendan and it is “truly inspiring to see the U10 girls playing in their new team jerseys”.