In Pictures: Music of Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin celebrated at special Limerick concert

THE University Concert Hall was the venue for a special concert to honour and celebrate the music and life of the late legendary Limerick-based musician Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.
Lumen, The Music of Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin: A Celebration of the Light, featured some of Mícheál's most significant and popular orchestral works conducted by David Brophy and performed by a host of leading names.
Performers on the night included sean-nós singers Iarla Ó Lionáird, Lillis Ó Laoire and Síle Denvir; flute player Mike McGoldrick; saxophonist Kenneth Edge; traditional percussionist Mel Mercier; uilleann piper Mark Redmond; fiddlers Liz Doherty, Zoë Conway, Aidan O'Donnell and Katie Boyle and cellist Neil Martin.
