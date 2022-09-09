Search

09 Sept 2022

Witness helps apprehend culprit who snatched woman's handbag on Limerick street

The incident happened in broad daylight on Sarsfield Street | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Sept 2022 10:11 AM

A MEMBER of the public who witnessed a violent crime in Limerick city centre has been praised after they helped gardai apprehend the culprit.

Details of the incident, which happened a number of weeks ago, have only just been released by gardai.

"On Thursday, August 25 at 2.30pm, a male snatched a handbag from a woman who is in her sixties. She was walking at Sarsfield Street when the male pulled her bag from her shoulder with such force that she fell to the ground and cut her head," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman, who was very shaken and who was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, could not describe her attacker except to say that he was male.

"However, a passer-by saw the attack, followed the male and rang the gardai. This male was subsequently arrested, charged and brought to court, he is currently in custody," said Sgt Leetch.

Investigations are ongoing.

Local News

