BREAKING: Three men arrested as part of probe into death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy

GARDAI have arrested three men as part of their investigation into the death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy in County Kildare.

The arrests were made this Tuesday. In a statement issued this Tuesday evening gardai said: "As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on the 21st August 2022, gardaí have arrested three men. The men, all aged in their early 20s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at multiple garda stations in Co Kildare."



Shortly after 12:30am on August 21, gardaí and emergency services attended at Dublin Street, Monasterevin following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises. Dylan McCarthy, 29, from Kilmallock in County Limerick was found unresponsive outside a public house in the town and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital. He was pronounced dead the following day, Monday, August, 22.

A second man, Mr McCarthy's father Eamonn who is in his 50s, was treated for serious injuries and was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital. He was discharged from hospital to attend his only son's funeral.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, August 21 is asked to contact investigating gardaí. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.