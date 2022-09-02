Search

02 Sept 2022

Campaigner and historian Catherine Corless to receive prestigious award in Limerick town

Catherine Corless uncovered the shocking truth of the Mother and Baby home in Co Galway, now she is urging people to keep fighting for the Tuam babies

Catherine Corless will receive the award later this month

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

02 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

CAMPAIGNER and Catherine Corless who lifted the lid on the Tuam Mother and Baby Home burial scandal will receive a top County Limerick humanitarian award later this month.

The Fitzgerald Bible Bruff Award is one of the premier awards in the south of the country and has been awarded to many of Ireland’s leading campaigners and leading citizens in the past.

Catherine, a native of Tuam, is a local historian, who, after studying the burial records of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, uncovered that 796 children died there without burial records.

Limerick toddler ‘is a superhero’ who lives on in organs donated to other children

The Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Francis Foley, and other elected representatives will attend the presentation ceremony at the Fitzgerald Centre in Bruff on September 14.

The Fitzgerald Bible Bruff Award has previously been awarded to luminary citizens such as Micheál O’Muircheartaigh and Vicky Phelan.

Awarded by Bruff Heritage Group, the award symbolises the gratitude and respect felt by the people of our locality towards an individual who has made a hugely beneficial contribution to all our lives.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media